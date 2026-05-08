Dr. Iqbal Lambat, Star Agritech CEO, Passes

Star Agritech International announced the passing of its founder and CEO Dr. Iqbal Lambat, a prominent figure in the global tobacco industry. Over a multi-decade career, Lambat held senior roles at major multinational companies, including Philip Morris International, R.J. Reynolds International, and Japan Tobacco International, as well as Dow Chemical Europe and luxury brands Piaget/Baume & Mercier, before establishing Star Tobacco International in 2008, later rebranded as Star Agritech International in 2018.

Lambat built Star Agritech into a significant player in tobacco leaf sourcing and export, expanding operations across Africa and other key growing regions and supplying major international manufacturers. Known for his deep industry knowledge and global perspective, he held multiple advanced degrees in finance, marketing and economics, as well as a doctorate in international finance, and was widely recognized for his contributions to connecting emerging markets with global tobacco supply chains.