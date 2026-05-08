Imperial Offers Guidance to Retailers Over UK Law

Imperial Brands positioned its latest communication on the UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026 as guidance to help retailers navigate the upcoming regulatory changes, emphasizing that implementation will be phased and not immediate. The company highlighted key confirmed timelines—such as restrictions on promotions from October 2026 and the generational smoking ban from January 2027—while noting that many other measures affecting vaping products, nicotine pouches, and retail operations remain subject to consultation and secondary legislation.

“It is important that retailers take the opportunity to engage with these consultations as they come forward,” Stephen Rooney, senior government affairs manager at Imperial said. “Their input will be vital in ensuring that the practical realities of running a retail business are properly understood as the detailed rules are developed.”

Imperial said further government guidance and a detailed implementation roadmap will be critical in helping retailers understand compliance requirements. The company indicated it will continue supporting retail partners with practical advice as more details emerge, positioning its updates as a resource to prepare for evolving regulatory obligations.