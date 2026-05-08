JTI Reports Revenue Up 15%

Japan Tobacco Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of JPY 924 billion ($5.9 billion), up 15.2% year-over-year, with operating profit rising 24.7% to JPY 304.6 billion ($1.9 billion), supported by pricing, foreign exchange benefits, and strong growth in reduced-risk products (RRP). RRP revenue increased 63.8% to JPY 43.5 billion ($278 million), with shipment volumes up 44.2% to 4.3 billion units, driven largely by continued expansion of its Ploom heated tobacco platform across 25 markets.

Combustible volumes remained broadly stable at 131.3 billion units, with growth in global flagship brands offsetting declines in some regions, while JT reported market share gains in more than 45 countries. The company maintained its full-year outlook, forecasting revenue of JPY 3.697 trillion ($23.7 billion) and operating profit of JPY 921 billion ($5.9 billion), as it continues to balance stable cigarette performance with accelerated investment in next-generation products.