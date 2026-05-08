NSW Ups Penalties for Landlords With Tenants Selling Illicit Products

New South Wales, Australia, passed legislation introducing criminal penalties for landlords who knowingly allow tenants to sell illicit tobacco or illegal vapes, as part of a broader crackdown on the black market. Under the new law, offenders face up to 12 months’ imprisonment and fines of up to A$165,000 ($118,800). The measure builds on recent reforms, including tougher penalties for possession and sale, expanded closure powers for non-compliant premises, and new enforcement tools targeting false licensing and interference with seizures.

The government also increased enforcement capacity, adding 30 inspectors to support statewide operations alongside police, with more than 220 closure orders issued since late 2025. Officials say the reforms are designed to address evolving tactics, including online and QR code-based sales, and to strengthen accountability across the supply chain to curb illicit tobacco and vape distribution.