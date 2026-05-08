PMI Warns Middle East Conflict Will Spur Illicit Trade in Asia

Philip Morris International warned that the continuing conflict in the Middle East could disrupt supply chains and drive a surge in illicit cigarette trade across Southeast Asia. The company said past disruptions, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to sharp increases in illegal market share, with illicit trade in the Philippines rising from 6% to 17%. PMI estimates governments in the ASEAN region are already losing around $4 billion annually in cigarette excise revenue, with an additional $2 billion lost from illegal vaping products.

PMI called for stronger regional coordination to address the issue, including real-time sharing of customs data among ASEAN countries to better track illicit flows. The company said supply constraints and regulatory gaps create opportunities for illegal operators, and urged policymakers to adopt more unified enforcement strategies as the Philippines chairs ASEAN this year.