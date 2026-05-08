WSJ: Trump Ready to Fire Makary

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump signed off on a plan to remove FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, though the decision has not yet been finalized and could still change. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Makary has faced mounting criticism within the administration over his management of the agency, including clashes with officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House. His handling of key policy areas—including drug approvals, vaccines, and vaping regulation—has drawn particular scrutiny.

The reported move follows a turbulent period at the FDA marked by leadership turnover and internal disruptions, including recent high-profile departures and ongoing restructuring efforts. Earlier in the week, Trump reportedly criticized Makary for not moving quickly enough on authorizing flavored vaping and nicotine products, an issue that has become a point of tension within the administration.

Makary, a former Johns Hopkins surgeon nominated in late 2024 and confirmed in 2025, has been a visible figure in the administration’s health agenda, including its “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. While no official confirmation has been issued by the White House or HHS, sources cited in the report indicated growing consensus among senior officials that a leadership change at the FDA may be imminent.