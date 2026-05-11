Germany Plans to Ban Disposable E-Cigs

Germany is preparing legislation to ban disposable e-cigarettes, with Environment Minister Carsten Schneider last week citing safety and environmental concerns as the primary drivers. The government plans to introduce a draft bill in the coming months that would effectively end sales of single-use vapes, following reports of increased fires at waste facilities linked to improperly discarded devices.

Officials said the lithium-ion batteries in disposable e-cigarettes pose a risk when crushed during waste processing, endangering workers and infrastructure. The proposed ban also aligns with broader environmental goals, as authorities seek to address the growing impact of electronic waste and improve recycling outcomes.