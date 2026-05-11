Spain’s Tobacco Prices Rise Again

Spain implemented another round of tobacco price increases, with new adjustments for cigars, cigarillos, rolling tobacco, and pipe tobacco published in the official state gazette on May 8 and taking effect the following day. The changes, which follow earlier revisions in April, reflect a pattern of frequent, incremental price updates driven by manufacturer submissions, rising production and transport costs, and broader inflation pressures. Premium cigars and imported products have seen notable increases, while rolling tobacco and pipe tobacco prices have also climbed across multiple formats.

The latest update reinforces a broader trend in 2026 of gradual but continuous price increases across tobacco categories rather than single large adjustments. Under Spain’s pricing system, manufacturers regularly submit revised price lists for approval, resulting in ongoing shifts in retail pricing, particularly in non-cigarette segments.