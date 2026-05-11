Texas Court Says Nicotine Pouches Taxable as Tobacco

On May 8, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that oral nicotine pouches qualify as taxable tobacco products under state law, finding that they fall within the definition of “tobacco substitutes.” The court determined that because the products contain nicotine derived from tobacco and are combined with plant-based materials, they meet the criteria for taxation despite not containing traditional tobacco leaf.

According to Law 360, the decision clarifies the tax treatment of nicotine pouches in Texas, aligning them with other tobacco products and potentially affecting pricing and regulatory obligations for manufacturers and retailers operating in the state.