BAT’s Case for Violating North Korean Sanctions Dropped

A U.S. federal judge dismissed the government’s criminal case against British American Tobacco after the company fulfilled the terms of a three-year deferred prosecution agreement related to sanctions violations involving North Korea. The U.S. Department of Justice said BAT complied fully with the 2023 agreement, including strengthening compliance systems and paying approximately $630 million in penalties, one of the largest sanctions-related fines tied to North Korea.

The case stemmed from allegations that BAT continued supplying tobacco products to North Korea between 2007 and 2017 through a third-party entity after publicly exiting the market. With the dismissal granted by the court, the matter concludes following the company’s settlement and compliance measures.