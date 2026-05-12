FDA Files MRTP Renewal for Two 22nd Century Products

Today (May 12), FDA filed two modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) renewal applications for scientific review for 22nd Century Group Inc. products VLN King and VLN Menthol King. Both products are combusted, filtered cigarettes that contain a reduced amount of nicotine compared to typical commercial cigarettes.

The renewal follows MRTP orders first granted in 2021, which are set to expire in December 2026, requiring FDA reauthorization for continued marketing with reduced-risk claims. The agency has begun releasing redacted application materials for public access and has opened a docket for public comment, allowing stakeholders to submit data and feedback as part of the review process.