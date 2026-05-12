Filtrona Report Touts ESG Progress

Filtrona announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting a shift from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments to measurable performance across its global operations. The company reported a 51% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions in line with its Science Based Targets, alongside achieving zero waste to landfill across its sites and increasing the share of sustainable or plastic-free products to 24% of its portfolio. Filtrona also strengthened responsible sourcing, with 88% of wood-based materials certified or controlled, and continued investment in workforce development and governance practices.

The company said its progress reflects a broader transition toward embedding sustainability into day-to-day operations, supported by external recognition, including EcoVadis Gold status and CDP “B” ratings across climate, forests, and water. Filtrona reported no substantiated incidents related to corruption, discrimination, or human rights violations during the period, and emphasized that ESG is now being operationalized as a core component of long-term business performance and value creation.