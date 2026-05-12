Imperial Says Middle East Impact Won’t Be Seen Until 2027

Imperial Brands said ongoing conflict in the Middle East could raise costs and weigh on consumer demand if prolonged, though the company has not yet seen a material impact and maintained its full-year guidance. CEO Lukas Paravicini told reporters that any disruption—particularly to inputs such as filters and plastics and to logistics—would likely affect financial performance from 2027 onward, as energy and supply chain pressures build.

For the first half, Imperial reported small growth slightly below expectations, as cigarette volume declines and competition in next-generation products weighed on performance. The company also reported a 16-basis-point decline in market share across key markets, reflecting a strategic focus on profitability over volume.