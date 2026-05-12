Ispire Partners to Expand into Nicotine Pouch Market

Ispire Technology announced that it entered into a joint venture with Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group to manufacture and commercialize nicotine pouch products, marking its expansion into the oral nicotine segment. The partnership combines Jincheng Pharma’s manufacturing capabilities and pharmaceutical expertise with Ispire’s regulatory infrastructure and global distribution network, enabling rapid entry into a category projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The move diversifies Ispire’s portfolio beyond vaping hardware and positions the company to tap into a fast-growing market estimated at $7 billion in 2025. The company said the joint venture will support near-term production and commercialization, while forming part of a broader strategy to build a multi-category nicotine platform focused on reduced-risk products.