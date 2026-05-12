South Africa: 80% of Smokers Back Risk-Based Regulation

A new survey among adult smokers in South Africa found strong support for risk-based tobacco regulation, with eight in 10 respondents backing policies that differentiate between cigarettes and less harmful alternatives. The research suggests that while 71% of smokers currently plan to continue smoking, improved access to accurate information and appropriately regulated smoke-free products could more than double switching rates, potentially enabling up to 3.3 million smokers to move away from cigarettes. The research was commissioned by Philip Morris International and conducted by a U.S. research firm, Povaddo.

The findings also highlight significant awareness gaps, with up to 70% of smokers unfamiliar with alternatives such as nicotine pouches, and many citing health concerns and cost as barriers to switching. More than 80% said affordability, availability, and access to clear risk-reduction information would influence their decisions, while roughly three-quarters warned that overly restrictive policies could push consumers toward illicit products, underscoring the role of balanced regulation in shaping market outcomes.