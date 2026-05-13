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Al Fakher’s Nicotine Pouch Line Now Available

Al Fakher says it has officially entered the nicotine pouch market with eight new products now available on Hookah.com. The company previously announced its intentions to launch a new tobacco-free product line and expand beyond its core hookah business into the fast-growing modern oral category at the Total Products Expo in March. The pouches come in four flavors inspired by the brand’s heritage—Frosty Apple, Spearmint, Mango, and Wintergreen—and are offered in 4 mg and 8 mg strengths, priced at $5.99 per can.

Al Fakher said the move positions the company to tap into a global category growing at roughly 30% annually, while targeting consumers familiar with its flavor portfolio, particularly those connected to hookah culture.

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