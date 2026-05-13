Cannabis and Tobacco Co-Use Increases Psychosis in High-Risks: Study

A new multisite study published in Nature Mental Health found that combined use of cannabis and tobacco significantly increases the risk of developing psychotic disorders among individuals already considered high risk. Analyzing data from more than 1,000 participants, researchers found that while use of either substance alone was linked to anxiety, depression, and early psychotic symptoms, co-use was associated with a nearly threefold increase in the likelihood of progressing to full psychosis over time.

The findings point to potential compounding effects of co-use, with researchers suggesting that tobacco may enhance THC absorption, potentially amplifying neurological impact.