Crowned Heads Entering U.K. Market

Crowned Heads is set to enter the U.K. market for the first time through a new distribution agreement with Barkers of Harrogate, according to Halfwheel. The Nashville-based cigar company has not yet begun shipments or confirmed a retail launch timeline, but the partnership marks a strategic expansion into a key international market. Barkers, an established distributor representing brands such as Gurkha and Macanudo, will handle distribution, aligning with Crowned Heads’ push to grow its global footprint in the premium cigar segment.