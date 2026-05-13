CTP Director Touts Progress, Future in Statement

The FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products says it has made significant progress in streamlining the review of premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), reducing its backlog by approximately 70% in 2025 and eliminating the queue for initial acceptance review. In a statement dated May 7 and released today (May 13), acting Director Bret Koplow said new efficiencies are allowing applications to move into review almost immediately, while accelerated filing and scientific review processes—particularly for nicotine pouches and electronic nicotine delivery systems—are helping bring compliant products to market more quickly.

Koplow also highlighted the success of a pilot program for nicotine pouch applications, which led to authorizations for six products within three months, a record pace for the agency. The FDA plans to apply lessons from the pilot more broadly, including expedited review for product modifications and increased real-time communication with applicants, signaling a shift toward faster but still science-based regulatory decision-making in the nicotine category.

Read the full release here.