GTNF 2026 Being Held Sept. 9–11 in Portugal

The Nicotine Resource Consortium, organizer of the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF), announced updated details for GTNF 2026, which will take place September 9–11 in Lisbon, Portugal. The event will be hosted at the Myriad Cristal Center, bringing together global stakeholders from across the tobacco and nicotine ecosystem.

“We are excited about the potential of this year’s GTNF,” said NRC president and CEO Christopher Greer. “We have some outstanding content announcements upcoming, and now we have a great venue and city that matches what will take place during conference sessions and enhances the networking experience for all our delegates.”

The revised dates reflect efforts to accommodate an increasingly crowded global events calendar, while the selection of Lisbon—long regarded as a historic crossroads of global trade—underscores GTNF’s role as a meeting point for international dialogue. For 2026, the conference will introduce a revamped program structure built around core thematic modules designed to explore key issues in greater depth and sequence, responding directly to feedback from past attendees and industry stakeholders.

The GTNF 2026 agenda will focus on major topics shaping the sector, including global supply chains and trade dynamics, innovation in science and product development, environmental sustainability, harm reduction, and illicit trade. Sessions will feature a mix of panels, in-depth discussions, and fireside chats aimed at fostering debate, presenting diverse viewpoints, and generating actionable insights. The program will also include leadership addresses from prominent voices across industry, policy, and research communities.

Registration for GTNF 2026 is now open, with organizers encouraging early participation as the forum continues to serve as a key platform for advancing dialogue on the future of the global tobacco and nicotine landscape.