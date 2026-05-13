Malaysia’s Illicit Cigarette Market at ‘Critical Stage’

Malaysia’s illicit cigarette market is approaching a “critical stage,” with illegal products now accounting for roughly 50% of total consumption, according to industry representatives. Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International executives said the country’s illicit rate is among the highest in the region, far exceeding levels in markets such as Singapore and Thailand, and warned that widespread availability has normalized illegal purchasing among consumers.

Industry speakers linked the surge to a sharp excise tax increase in 2015, which widened the price gap between legal and illicit products and drove illegal market share to as high as 63% at its peak. Officials and stakeholders emphasized that addressing the issue will require a coordinated approach combining stronger enforcement, policy adjustments and greater public cooperation, as smuggling networks continue to adapt and exploit regulatory gaps.