Maryland Adds Two Tobacco-Related Laws

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed two tobacco-related bills aimed at expanding regulatory oversight and tightening control of vaping products, both set to take effect on October 1. Senate Bill 279 grants Baltimore City new authority to enact and enforce local regulations on cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronic smoking devices that are at least as stringent as state law, marking a shift toward greater local control and potentially creating stricter rules at the city level. The measure also introduces local licensing requirements, with partial fee sharing with the state, and has drawn mixed reactions from public health advocates and industry groups concerned about regulatory fragmentation.

Senate Bill 249 introduces additional licensure requirements for businesses that manufacture, distribute, or sell electronic smoking devices, aiming to improve oversight and tax compliance in the vape market. The legislation targets gaps in enforcement, with officials noting that a significant portion of retailers have been improperly taxing these products.