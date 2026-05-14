CBP Seizes $175M in Illicit Vapes from Maritime Cargo

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, announced that it has seized more than 18 million vape units valued at over $175 million over the last few weeks under a targeted initiative known as Operation Red Mist. The ongoing operation focuses primarily on maritime cargo shipments originating from the People’s Republic of China and is aimed at disrupting the illicit importation, transport, and distribution of unauthorized vape products and related hazardous components.

According to CBP, inspection teams identified shipments that were misclassified or improperly labeled to evade detection, duties, and regulatory scrutiny, and that failed to meet U.S. import requirements for tobacco products, electronics, and hazardous materials transport. Officials said all e-cigarette products seized lacked the required FDA premarket authorization, making them illegal for sale in the United States. CBP said the operation reflects a broader, government-wide effort to keep noncompliant and potentially dangerous vaping products out of U.S. commerce and away from youth, while disrupting the revenue streams that often support broader criminal activity.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection