Dutch Authorities Seizing Large Quantities of Illicit Products

Dutch authorities seized large volumes of illicit nicotine products in a series of enforcement actions over the last two weeks, including nearly 220,000 illegal vapes, more than 50,000 boxes of banned nicotine pouches, and 23 million illicit cigarettes. The total value of the items would roughly be in the €14–20 million range.

The seizures, carried out by the NVWA and FIOD, targeted storage sites and shipping containers across Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant, with officials noting the products—many of them flavored—violated national regulations. Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the cigarette seizures, with authorities estimating potential tax losses of nearly €9 million.