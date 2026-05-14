FDA Makes ENDS PMTA Roundtable Materials Available

Today (May 14), FDA released materials from its Feb. 10 Roundtable on Premarket Tobacco Application Submissions for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Products, providing the public and industry with a detailed look at discussions between agency officials and small manufacturers. Led by Dr. Matthew Farrelly and moderated by Dr. Todd Cecil, the sessions focused heavily on product characterization, manufacturing controls, pharmacological and toxicological data, and how applicants can demonstrate adult benefit through longitudinal or randomized studies. FDA said the purpose of the roundtable was to solicit feedback on how to improve the efficiency and clarity of PMTA reviews while remaining bound by statutory requirements under the Tobacco Control Act.

Industry participants used the forum to reiterate concerns about the lack of objective scientific benchmarks guiding ENDS applications, arguing that uncertainty around testing parameters—particularly for open-system products—and the inability to update long-pending PMTAs create significant barriers for small businesses. The Vapor Technology Association, through Executive Director Tony Abboud, said members appreciated the opportunity for dialogue but left the meeting seeking clearer standards and more predictable regulatory expectations.

Find the FDA’s resources below:

FDA ENDS Roundtable Hub

FDA ENDS Roundtable Video

FDA ENDS Roundtable Transcript