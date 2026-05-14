Hong Kong Customs Busts $1.5M Illicit Cigarette Ring

The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department arrested three people following a months-long investigation into an illicit cigarette distribution and money laundering syndicate that led to the seizure of about 2.2 million untaxed cigarettes and HK$11.3 million ($1.5 million) in suspected criminal proceeds. The case stems from a January raid on a remote warehouse in Ngau Tam Mei, where investigators discovered the cigarettes—valued at HK$9.9 million ($1.3 million)—along with detailed records documenting brands, storage dates, and volumes.

A follow-up financial probe found that one of the suspects used his own bank accounts, as well as those of his girlfriend, to process payments from customers buying illicit cigarettes, while a third suspect is believed to have supplied the products. Investigators identified thousands of transactions between 2021 and 2025 involving more than 1,000 third parties, with rapid fund movements and low balances characteristic of money laundering activity. The suspects have been released on bail pending further investigation. Under Hong Kong law, trafficking illicit cigarettes carries penalties of up to HK$2 million ($260,000) in fines and seven years’ imprisonment, while money laundering convictions can bring fines of up to HK$5 million ($650,000) and 14 years in prison.