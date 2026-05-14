Mancuso Takes Reins of Altria After Annual Meeting

Altria Group, Inc. held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today (May 14), where outgoing CEO Billy Gifford addressed shareholder questions and highlighted company priorities. Following the meeting, Sal Mancuso formally succeeded Gifford as chief executive officer, marking a planned leadership transition announced at the end of 2025 after Gifford’s more than 30-year career with the Altria family of companies. Gifford said Mancuso’s decades of leadership experience, including service as chief financial officer, position him well to lead the company forward. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the webcast are available on Altria’s website.

Shareholders elected all 10 board nominees to one-year terms, ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Altria’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026, and approved executive compensation on an advisory basis. Following the meeting, Altria’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, payable July 10, to shareholders of record as of June 15, with the same date serving as the ex-dividend date. Final voting results will be disclosed in a forthcoming Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.