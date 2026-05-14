PCA Survey Finds Stable Sales, Rising Regulatory, Cost Concerns

The Premium Cigar Association’s latest annual survey shows a largely stable market heading into 2026, with a majority of both retailers and manufacturers reporting flat or improved sales, particularly during the 2025 holiday season. However, the data highlights growing operational and regulatory pressures, with respondents citing taxes, tariffs, and compliance complexity as key concerns. Retailers pointed to increasing challenges around insurance availability, competition with online channels, and the need for more practical tools to navigate state-level regulations, while manufacturers flagged rising climate-related risks to tobacco production and ongoing uncertainty tied to market participation in states like California.

The survey also underscores gaps in industry advocacy engagement, with both groups noting limited resources and unclear pathways for participation, alongside demand for better education on policy, marketing, and operations. Overall, while business performance remains relatively resilient, the findings suggest mounting concern about long-term sustainability as regulatory, cost, and environmental pressures continue to intensify across the premium cigar sector.