Survey: New Zealanders Think Nicotine is the Problem

A survey of more than 1,200 adults conducted on behalf of Health Coalition Aotearoa finds strong public support in New Zealand for tighter nicotine regulation, including the reintroduction of very-low-nicotine cigarettes, while also highlighting widespread concern about industry influence on policy. The research shows that over half of respondents favor bringing back low-nicotine cigarettes and roughly two-thirds believe the tobacco industry influences government decisions, while support for newer products such as nicotine pouches remains limited, with more respondents opposing than supporting their retail sale.