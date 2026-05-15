Caloocan City Adopts Anti-Illicit Tobacco Ordinance

Caloocan City, Philippines, enacted City Ordinance No. 1193, Series of 2026—the Anti-Illicit Tobacco Trade Ordinance—becoming the first local government unit in Metro Manila to formally prohibit the manufacture, distribution, and sale of tobacco products that do not comply with national regulations. Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan said the measure targets cigarettes lacking Internal Revenue stamps, graphic health warnings, or those sold below government-mandated pricing, with penalties that include fines, business permit suspension or revocation, and imprisonment of up to one year. The city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office has been directed to enforce compliance among retailers.

Orlando Oxales, convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines, called the move “strong and timely,” noting similar local actions this year in Mariveles, Bataan, and ongoing discussions in Davao City aimed at strengthening anti-illicit trade enforcement at the LGU level.