Drew Estate Formalizes Innovation Department, Hires New Marketing VP

Drew Estate’s Jonathan Drew Sann announced he will be filling the company’s newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer, keeping his duties as president of the company but stepping away from his role heading the marketing department. He simultaneously announced the hiring of Andrew Duncan as senior vice president of marketing.

Sann said the company will now formally recognize an innovation department, which will focus on expanding the company’s business portfolio “around its core strengths in brand development, disruption, and consumer engagement.” The company cited recent initiatives, including the Drew Dominicana factory in the Dominican Republic and the J.Sann & Son retail division, as examples of projects emerging from this effort. CEO Glenn Wolfson said the move is intended to position Sann to focus on long-term strategic and cultural development for the company.

Duncan joins the company from The Sazerac Company, where he served as global head of brand marketing for the company’s bourbon and American whiskey portfolio, and previously held senior marketing roles at Procter & Gamble. At Drew Estate, Duncan will oversee brand management, consumer engagement, digital marketing, and global creative, and will work with Sann to support the commercialization of innovation initiatives.