Pakistan’s Effective Enforcement Welcomed by PMI

Philip Morris Pakistan Limited said it welcomed nationwide enforcement actions targeting the illicit cigarette trade, stating the crackdown would strengthen the documented economy, improve revenue recovery, and support fair competition for tax-compliant businesses. The company said enforcement operations during fiscal year 2025–26 led to seizures of illicit cigarettes and raw materials equivalent to about 17 billion sticks—estimated at nearly 40% of the illegal market—following strategic direction from Shehbaz Sharif to the Federal Board of Revenue and provincial authorities. During a recent visit to Pakistan, Marco Mariotti, president CIS and Central Asia at Philip Morris International, said sustained enforcement is critical for revenue collection and market compliance, noting illicit trade is estimated to cost Pakistan roughly Rs300 billion ($1.1 billion) annually.