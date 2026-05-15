RFK Jr.’s Spokesperson Resigns Over Flavored Vape Shift

Richard Danker, assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, resigned in a letter to Donald Trump after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized several fruit-flavored e-cigarette products, arguing the decision could expose minors to nicotine addiction and health risks. According to ABC News, Danker said the authorization conflicted with recent department guidance on youth risks from flavored nicotine and criticized senior officials in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s office for supporting it. An HHS spokesperson said political appointees are expected to advance the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda and that those who disagree are free to leave. The development follows the departure of former FDA commissioner Marty Makary, who reportedly clashed with the White House over pressure to approve flavored vape products. The FDA recently authorized four devices by GLAS, including mango and blueberry pods, marking a notable shift as the agency continues efforts to curb illicit youth-targeted vaping products.