Swiss Groups Launch Passive Smoke Awareness Platform

The Swiss Association for Tobacco Prevention and the Swiss Lung League launched Passivesmoke.ch, described as Switzerland’s “first national platform dedicated to the risks of passive smoking and vaping.” The initiative follows newly published “Health and Lifestyle” survey data from Addiction Switzerland, indicating rising nicotine product use among young people, with campaigners highlighting that 45% of 18–24-year-olds report using e-cigarettes, snus, nicotine pouches, or other products. The groups say unintentional exposure to smoke and vapor remains common in shared indoor spaces and communal housing.

The organizations linked the launch to Switzerland’s continued refusal to ratify the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), noting that parliament in March declined ratification despite prior government support. Prevention advocates argue the platform is intended to refocus attention on secondhand exposure risks amid shifting consumption patterns toward vaping and oral nicotine products.