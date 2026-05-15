VB Distribution Appoints New CEO

London-based VB Distribution (Vapes-Bars Ltd) appointed Natalia Gosciniak as Chief Executive Officer as part of an ongoing governance and corporate development program. Gosciniak, who has been involved in shaping the company’s strategic direction and governance framework, will oversee operations, organizational development, and commercial growth. She said the company is investing significantly in infrastructure and operations to support a more sustainable phase of expansion.

As part of the transition, founder Adam Matliwala will become chairman, focusing on strategic oversight and long-term business development. VB Distribution supplies supermarket, wholesale, convenience, and independent retail partners, reporting more than 50,000 retail shelf placements across the UK and an annual turnover approaching £500 million. The company said the leadership change supports broader governance enhancements tied to its long-term corporate and public market ambitions.