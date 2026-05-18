AIR Begins Nasdaq Trading Following SPAC Merger

AIR Limited completed its business combination with Cantor Equity Partners III, resulting in the formation of AIR Global PLC, whose ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market today (May 18), under the ticker symbol “AIIR.” The transaction, approved by CAEP shareholders on May 12, positions the Dubai-headquartered company known for its Al Fakher brand as the only publicly listed pure-play platform focused on flavored shisha molasses and hookah products. CEO Stuart Brazier said the listing provides access to U.S. capital markets to accelerate international expansion, particularly in AIR’s largest market, the United States, and highlights the global scalability of UAE-founded consumer businesses.

AIR said it will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on May 21 to mark the milestone. The company operates in more than 90 markets and cited industry estimates valuing the global flavored molasses and hookah ecosystem at $15–19 billion with projected mid-single-digit growth through 2030. As part of its growth strategy, AIR plans to open a 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Romania by Q1 2027, expand recently acquired German brand NameLess into new markets, roll out its Crown Switch rechargeable pod system beyond Germany, and advance brand collaborations, including a premium flavor line with Snoop Dogg.