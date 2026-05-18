BAT Stock Surges, Despite Legacy Combustibles Shrinking

Shares of British American Tobacco climbed 13.99% in London trading last week to £48.64 on May 15, as investors reacted to a mix of regulatory, legal, and capital signals. Market attention followed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization of flavored Glas ENDS products, seen as a reference point for how flavored e-cigarettes may fare under the PMTA pathway, even though the decision did not involve BAT’s Vuse brand. Sentiment was further supported after a U.S. court dismissed a sanctions-related criminal case tied to BAT’s prior North Korea compliance matter, confirming the company had fulfilled its deferred prosecution agreement, alongside continued focus on BAT’s planned £1.3 billion 2026 share buyback and growth prospects for its newer nicotine portfolio, including VELO.

In contrast, BAT Bangladesh reported a 14% year-on-year drop in cigarette volumes and a 34% decline in profit for Q1 2026 amid higher taxes, inflationary pressure, and weaker consumer purchasing power, underscoring the diverging performance between BAT’s legacy combustible markets and investor expectations tied to reduced-risk product expansion.