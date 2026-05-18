Bulgaria Stops Greece/Romania Illicit Cigarette Pipeline

Officers from Bulgaria’s General Directorate Combating Organized Crime intercepted a cigarette smuggling operation moving illicit products from Greece to Romania through Bulgaria, detaining two suspects near Pernik, Deputy Director Darin Kostov said Friday. Authorities stopped a passenger car and a truck at a gas station, where they discovered 300 boxes of smuggled cigarettes. The case forms part of Interior Ministry enforcement priorities, with cross-border information sharing underway as a formal investigation begins.