CORESTA Extends Abstract Deadline

CORESTA announced that it has extended the abstract submission deadline to May 22 for its upcoming congress taking place October 25–29 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Held under the theme “Science for Sustainability and Harm Reduction in the Transforming Tobacco Landscape,” the event is calling for papers in Agronomy & Leaf Integrity, Phytopathology & Genetics, Product Science, and Product Technology, with researchers invited to submit abstracts by the revised deadline. Click here for submission information.