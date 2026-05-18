PMI Accused of Hypocrisy for Cigarette Ads While Pivoting to Smoke-Free

The Guardian published an article today (May 18) titled, “Marlboro maker accused of ‘exploiting’ young people with new global ad campaign,” which reported that anti-tobacco campaigners have accused Philip Morris International of hypocrisy over its global “I AM Marlboro” campaign, saying the ads link Marlboro cigarettes with youth identity and lifestyle despite CEO Jacek Olczak previously declaring that “cigarettes belong in museums” as the company pivots toward smoke-free products. Advocates from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Vital Strategies told the paper the campaign, which is running in 20 countries, echoes PMI’s earlier “Be Marlboro” effort that was banned in Germany over youth appeal concerns, while researchers at the University of Bath said the decline in PMI’s cigarette sales has stalled since it announced its smoke-free ambitions. PMI disputed the criticism, saying 43% of its Q1 2026 net revenue came from smoke-free products and that its marketing is restricted to adults under strict internal codes and legal requirements.