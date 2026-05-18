Smoking, Drinking Rates Among Young Rising in Fiji

Health officials in Fiji are concerned about rising smoking and alcohol use among young people, following new data presented from the Ministry of Health’s STEPS survey at the Fiji College of General Practitioners conference. Dr. Devina Nand, Head of Health and Wellness, reported that 36.3% of Fijians currently smoke, including 50% of men and 20.6% of women, with nearly one in five smoking daily. Manufactured cigarettes account for 80.6% of use, while 9.5% use smokers’ tobacco, particularly prevalent among those aged 18 to 29. Nand said tobacco use was most common among people aged 18 to 49, and that smoking rates were highest in the Eastern Division. The report calls for earlier intervention, expanded cessation support, higher tobacco and alcohol taxes, tighter marketing controls, and broader community health programs to address the trend.