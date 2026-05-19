BAT Launching Digital and Technology Hub in India

British American Tobacco announced plans to open a new information, digital, and technology (IDT) hub in Fraser Town, Bengaluru, India, as part of efforts to strengthen its global technology footprint and accelerate its transformation into a more agile, data-driven business. The hub will house BAT’s newly created Future Capabilities Centre (FCC), designed to consolidate key digital, data, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and platform capabilities in one location to drive innovation and operational efficiency across the group.

The FCC will create a range of highly skilled roles and tap into Bengaluru’s technology ecosystem to support BAT’s global operations through advanced digital solutions and strategic partnerships. According to Javed Iqbal, BAT’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and Director for Digital and Information, the center will play a critical role in scaling innovation and embedding technology at the core of the company’s operations as it adapts to a rapidly evolving business environment.