Maldives Customs Seizes 2.3M Smuggled Cigarettes

Authorities at the Maldives Customs Service intercepted more than 2.3 million smuggled cigarette sticks during an operation at the Malé Commercial Harbor last week, uncovering over 230 cases of illicit tobacco products with an estimated street value exceeding MVR 32 million ($2.1 million). Officials did not disclose further operational details, but the seizure comes amid a noted surge in cigarette smuggling following recent hikes in tobacco import duties. The case also follows earlier incidents involving charges over the theft of a container holding previously confiscated cigarettes, underscoring growing enforcement challenges tied to the expanding black market for tobacco in the Maldives.