Researchers: Flavored-Vape Debate Needs to Follow Science, Not Politics

The resignation of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary on May 12 over reported tensions with President Donald Trump regarding the agency’s approval of two fruit-flavored nicotine vapes brought the flavored-vape battle front and center in American politics. The decision marked a shift from the FDA’s previous authorization of only tobacco and menthol flavors and reignited debate over flavored vaping products.

Three public health researchers warned the debate over fruit-flavored nicotine vapes should be guided by evidence, not politics. Dr. Jamie Hartmann-Boyce from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Dr. Holly Jarman from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Dr. Claire L. Ma from the University of Michigan, who study scientific evidence, health policy, and regulation, respectively, acknowledged both sides of the debate, where studies show that sweet and fruity flavors can attract youth and non-smokers, but also that vaping is significantly less harmful than smoking and may help adult smokers quit. The authors urged lawmakers and regulators to follow scientific findings when shaping vape policy, as researchers continue to discover the benefits and risks of vape use.