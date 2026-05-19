Singapore’s Illicit Vape Trade Generated $8.1M Despite Ban

A new report by the EU-ASEAN Business Council and Euromonitor International estimates Singapore’s illegal vape market generated S$10.4 million ($8.1 million) in revenue between 2024 and 2025, contributing to roughly S$156 million ($121.7 million) in lost government revenue from illicit tobacco sales. Despite Singapore’s 2018 vaping ban and stricter penalties, authorities continue to intercept large shipments, including a February seizure of e-vapes worth over S$1.1 million ($858,000). Singapore Customs also reported sharp rises in duty-unpaid cigarette seizures in 2024 and 2025, underscoring the persistence of illicit trade even as the country maintains one of the region’s lowest rates of illegal cigarette consumption.