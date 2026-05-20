Durbin Urges RFK Jr. to Reject Flavored-Vape Progress

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin urged U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reject recent efforts by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ease restrictions on flavored vaping and nicotine pouch products, arguing the policy shift benefits major tobacco companies at the expense of youth health. In a May 20 letter, Durbin criticized the FDA’s recent authorization of certain fruit-flavored vape products and proposals to allow some nicotine products onto the market before full scientific review, calling the changes “short-sighted” and influenced by industry lobbying and political donations.