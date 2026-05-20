FDA Targets ‘Disguised’ Nicotine Products in Retail Crackdown

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to eight retailers for selling unauthorized nicotine pouches and dissolvable tobacco products designed to resemble candy, breath strips, and cough drops, raising concerns that the items could both appeal to children and be accidentally ingested by young kids. According to the agency, the products’ labeling, advertising, and design mimic everyday consumer goods, “disguising” them and making it easier for youth to conceal their use from adults.

Acting Center for Tobacco Products Director Bret Koplow said no tobacco product should look like candy and described the practice as a tactic to mask the products’ true nature. The retailers were cited for violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by selling products without FDA authorization and were ordered to correct the violations or face potential penalties, including seizures, injunctions, and/or fines. The action follows recent FDA guidance outlining enforcement priorities for unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery systems and nicotine pouch products, part of a broader push to remove youth-appealing products from the market.

The agency noted it has now issued more than 800 warning letters to manufacturers and distributors and over 1,000 to retailers over unauthorized tobacco sales, and reminded retailers to consult its updated list of legally marketed products and use available compliance materials.