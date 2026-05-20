Imperial Backs UK’s Push to Fight Organized Crime

Imperial Brands backs new Government crackdown on illicit trade to protect honest retailers

Imperial Brands has welcomed the UK Government’s new £30m High Street organised crime unit[1], designed to tackle illicit trade and support law-abiding retailers across the UK.

The move follows growing concern around the scale of criminal activity operating through some high street outlets, with illegal products undercutting legitimate businesses and distorting fair competition amongst retailers.

Under the plans, offending premises will face increased enforcement action, including raids, closures and asset seizures, with additional funding provided to Trading Standards teams.

Imperial Brands believes this step will help level the playing field for responsible retailers who operate within the law and serve their local communities.

James Hall, Anti-Illicit Trade Manager, Imperial Brands, said:

“Honest retailers are being undermined every day by illegal operators selling illicit and unregulated products.

“Stronger enforcement is essential to protect those doing the right thing and to restore a fair playing field across the high street.

“We welcome this action and will continue working with retailers and authorities to help tackle illicit trade.”

He continued: “As a business committed to the highest possible standards in manufacture and retail practice, we have always stood with ethical retailers who do the right thing when it comes to sourcing and selling tobacco and nicotine products.”

Illicit tobacco and nicotine products are increasingly being sold through a range of outlets, including some convenience stores, vape shops and other high street premises.

This impacts not only customers, suppliers and government revenues but also the viability of legitimate local retailers, many of whom are already operating in a challenging economic environment.

Imperial Brands continues to work closely with Trading Standards, law enforcement agencies and retailers to raise awareness, support compliance and help identify illegal activity.

The company says sustained enforcement, combined with retailer education and collaboration, will be key to tackling the issue long term and protecting responsible businesses. As illicit trade becomes increasingly organised and sophisticated, robust enforcement and meaningful penalties are essential to protect legitimate retailers and local communities.

Imperial Brands has long called for stronger enforcement action, tougher penalties, and greater support for Trading Standards to help tackle illicit trade and protect responsible retailers.

Imperial Brands strongly encourage retailers to report any potential illicit trade activity in their area to our sales teams, who can then report it on our dedicated trade platform. Alternatively, retailers can contact us directly through email suspectit.reportit@uk.imptob.com or our anti-illicit trade hotline on 0800 049 5992.

[1] https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce3pzwx449no