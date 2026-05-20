JT Receives Dividend from Subsidiary

Japan Tobacco Inc. announced that its consolidated subsidiary, JT International Holding B.V., approved a surplus dividend distribution of JPY 74.4 billion ($470 million) at a board meeting held on May 18, with payment expected on May 20. The dividend will be recorded as non-operating income in JT’s standalone financial statements for fiscal 2026; however, because the payment originates from a consolidated subsidiary, the company stated that it will not have a material impact on JT’s consolidated financial results for the year.