PMI Announces Andolina as Next CFO

Philip Morris International appointed Massimo Andolina as its new Group Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, succeeding Emmanuel Babeau, who will remain with the company as Strategic Advisor to CEO Jacek Olczak until March 2027 to support the transition. Andolina, currently president of PMI’s Europe Region, has been credited with driving strong smoke-free growth and financial performance across the company’s largest region, while previously leading global operations and transformation initiatives that improved efficiency and supply-chain resilience.

Olczak described Andolina as a respected leader with deep company knowledge and a strong record in innovation and growth. PMI also praised Babeau’s six-year tenure, during which the company strengthened its smoke-free business, completed the acquisition of Swedish Match in 2022, and increased smoke-free products’ share of net revenues to 43% in Q1 2026.